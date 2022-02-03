NDRI produces two cloned buffalo calves

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 2

Continuing with their success in the field of cloning, scientists of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), here, have achieved another milestone by producing two more cloned buffalo calves from somatic cells of elite bull and buffalo.

Both were produced recently. After observing their health status for some days, the NDRI declared this now.

With these two male and female calves, the NDRI has so far produced over 25 cloned animals. Of them 11 are alive and have good health. Out of the alive cloned animals both bulls and buffaloes are reproductively normal. The male animals are producing quality semen while female have produced several calves. “The team members comprising Dr Manoj Kumar Singh, Senior Scientist, Dr Naresh Selokar, Dr SS Lathwal, Principal Scientist, Dr Subhash Chand, Technical Officer and others have been successful in producing two calves, including female named ‘Karnika’ on December 20 and male ‘Gantantra’ on January 26. Both are having good health,” said Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Director, NDRI.

“Both the calves have been produced with the help of somatic cells of elite male and female buffaloes. Female calf has been produced from cell of the buffalo, which has given 6,089-kg milk in fifth lactation. It is a top buffalo of its group. The male calf has been produced from elite germplasm of male buffalo,” said Director. —