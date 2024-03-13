Karnal: NDRI seeks industrialists’ suggestions to help focus on need-based research

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 12

Taking a major step towards strengthening the dairy sector, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) sought suggestions from dairy industrialists regarding their specific requirements so that the institute could focus more on need-based research. The initiative was announced by Dr Dheer Singh, Director of ICAR-NDRI, during an interaction with The Tribune.

Will combat adulteration We have developed several techniques and kits to detect various forms of milk adulteration, some of which have already been commercialised. — Dr Dheer Singh, Director, NDRI Areas of focus Producing elite animals

Developing techniques to ensure milk quality

Value addition in milk

Strengthening infrastructure

“With the assistance of the NDRI Graduates Association, we have sought suggestions from dairy industrialists to align our research with their demands. We will incorporate their requirements,” stated Dr Singh.

He said they would focus on four major components, including producing elite animals, developing techniques to ensure milk quality, value addition in milk and strengthening infrastructure.

“We are making efforts to produce elite animals using techniques such as ovum-pick-up, artificial insemination and cloning, in which the institute has already made tremendous progress,” said Dr Singh. He added that research efforts were also directed towards exploring the medicinal values of non-bovine milk and enhancing its nutritional content.

“We have developed several techniques and kits to detect various forms of milk adulteration, some of which have already been commercialised,” said the NDRI Director.

Dr Singh further said that emphasis would be laid on strengthening the existing infrastructure. He announced that NDRI’s 20th convocation was scheduled to be held on March 15, during which degrees would be conferred upon 278 students, including 49 BTech, 127 Masters and 102 PhD graduates. Padma Bhushan awardee and former Director General of ICAR Dr RS Paroda would be the chief guest at the convocation.

Dr Singh said that although the dairy mela scheduled last month at NDRI was postponed, it would soon be organised. He also said that scientists at NDRI had utilised a budget 20 per cent higher than the previous year.

Dr Singh added that the dairy sector had been progressing at a rate of 5-6 per cent annually, with the country presently producing 230 million tonnes of milk annually. The scientists have set a target of 650 million tonnes by 2047.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal