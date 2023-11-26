NDRI signs pact with Danish firm

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chr Hansen, a Denmark-based dairy culture company, to explore dairy research in the area of microbiology.

Both the institutes will work on a collaborative research to develop innovative dairy cultures. The Danish company has a lab in Pune, where the NDRI students will get an opportunity to contribute in the field of research.

ICAR-NDRI Director Dr Dheer Singh and CHR Hansen India Pvt Limited Managing Director Anurag Chadha signed the pact, indicating that the dairy culture developed by the NDRI would be brought to the Indian as well as international consumers.

Dr Dheer said in order to take the research on dairy culture and probiotics forward, they took the initiative to join hands with the company.

Chadha said their company works very closely with the academic organisation around the world to foster research and innovations. With this agreement with the ICAR-NDRI, the company would like to engage in the field of academics and research relevant to the Indian market.

“Our company, having a bank of 50,000 microbial strains, is working with research institutes,” he added.

#Karnal