NDRI students bag quiz award

Tribune News Service

Karnal: The ICAR-NDRI students, Rudrakshi Bajaj and Aditya Naryal, bagged second position in the 13th National Dairy and Food quiz, held at Anand, Gujarat. Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), presided over the award ceremony. Rudrakshi Bajaj is a second-year MTech student in Dairy Microbiology Division and Aditya Naryal is a final year BTech student at the NDRI. The quiz comprised three rounds. Twenty five teams from industry and academics participated in the competition. Director and Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-NDRI, Dr Dheer Singh, along with Dr AK Puniya, Principal Scientist and head, Dairy Microbiology Division, Dr AK Singh, Principal scientist and head, Dairy Technology, wished scholars success in their future endeavours. TNS

Students to get Oz, Indian degrees

Sonepat: New agreement between University of Sydney and OP Jindal Global University (JGU) will give business students an opportunity to divide their studies between Australia and India. Students studying in BBA (Hons), BCom (Hons) and BA (Finance Hons) and Entrepreneurship at JGU, Sonepat, will spend two years at Indian institution before travelling to Australia for another two years to complete University of Sydney Business School's undergraduate degree. Students will be awarded a BCom degree by University of Sydney on successful completion of their course. They may also apply a JGU degree. The agreements was signed today at JGU, Sonepat, by University of Sydney's Vice-Chancellor and president, Prof Mark Scott, vice-president (External engagement) Kirsten Andrews, JGU's Vice-Chancellor Prof C Raj Kumar and Registrar, Prof Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik. Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, Prof C Raj Kumar said, “On completion of two years of study at University of Sydney, students may get eligible for the Australian Government’s post-study work stream visa and get paid employment for a further two years.” TNS

MDU to reconduct entrance test

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has cancelled the entrance test of MA (Political science) for the session 2022-23 held on August 25. MDU Controller of Examinations BS Sindhu said the entrance examination of MA (Political science) would be reconducted on September 14 from 3 pm to 4.15 pm. Roll numbers and examination centres of candidates as allotted earlier would remain same. Candidates can download their admit cards from the student portal using their login account.