Karnal: NDRI student’s council celebrates Vasant Utsav

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 12

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute Student’s Council hosted a vibrant Vasant Utsav. The week-long celebration showcased a rich tapestry of art, literary, and cultural events, drawing praise from across the NDRI community.

At the closing ceremony, Director and Vice-Chancellor, Dr Dheer Singh said the NDRI remains committed to nurturing and showcasing the diverse talents and creativity of its student community.

The Director congratulated all the participants and presented medals to outstanding students, recognising their exceptional contributions and achievements during the Vasant Utsav. Various events like elocution, poster-making, dance, fashion shows, poetry collage, quiz, rangoli and sketching, debate, extempore clay modelling and cultural events were organised during the programme. Joint Director (Research) Dr Rajan Sharma praised the event’s positive influence on the NDRI’s academic environment, while chief hostel warden Nitin Tyagi emphasised its significant role in fostering community engagement within the hostels.

