NDRI study gives thumbs up to haldi-milk combination

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 24

Scientists at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) have developed a method to improve the absorption of curcumin, a bio-active ingredient of turmeric, with the help of the exosomes naturally present in milk in the form of nanovesicles.

NDRI Director Dr Dheer Singh said, “Haldi or turmeric milk is an age-old traditional home remedy used for cold and cough. Our scientists have explored the scientific mechanism of the benefit of this combination. Curcumin is a strong antioxidant which prevents the formation of free radicals and reactive oxygen species, damaging the cell membrane and genetic material, which may finally cause cancer.”

He added, “Curcumin is insoluble in water and upon being heated, its beneficial ingredients get damaged and cannot be delivered to the body. But now, the active components can be stable and beneficial for the body. Curcumin, being a more hydrophobic molecule, could easily enter into the milk exosomes. The curcumin-encapsulated exosomes resist the digestion process and can cross the intestinal barrier for the curcumin to transport into circulation.”

#Karnal