NDRI to introduce courses on AI, bioinformatics

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 7

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) director and VC of the deemed university, Dr Dheer Singh, on Wednesday said the institute would introduce new courses on bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and certificate courses on operating milk plants, quality management, etc.

Dr Singh was chairing an orientation programme for students of BTech (dairy technology), MTech, and PhD at the Dr D Sundaresan auditorium.

“NDRI has accomplished many great achievements in various fields of livestock production and processing. Its alumni are placed at prestigious positions throughout the world,” the director told students.

He exhorted them to focus on their studies and maintain discipline in all works of life. Joint Director (Research) Dr Rajan Sharma and Joint Director (Academic) Dr AK Singh told the gathering about various research and academic activities being carried out at the institute.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Karnal