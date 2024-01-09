NDRI transfers 9 technologies to Chennai-based dairy unit

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 8

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has commercialised nine technologies related to rapid detection of adulteration in milk to a Chennai-based dairy industry.

Dr Dheer Singh, Director, NDRI, said the institute had been making concerted efforts to commercialise technologies to various stakeholders developed by its scientists and the licence agreement was a step towards this direction.

He further said these technologies were related to paper strip-based tests for rapid detection of neutralisers, urea, hydrogen peroxide, glucose, sucrose, maltodextrin, formaldehyde and salt in milk.

In addition, a rapid test for the detection of detergent in milk has also been commercialised. He said these technologies had been developed in a multi-disciplinary approach by the scientists of the Dairy Chemistry and Animal Biochemistry Division at the institute.

The institute has also obtained patents for these technologies. He said apart from rapidity, the detection limit of these tests was better than conventional tests and all tests could be performed on a milk sample within 10 minutes.

Dr Rajan Sharma, Joint Director (Research) and co-inventor, said the developed tests could be used at milk-receiving stations and thus would help the dairy industry in segregating the good quality milk from the bad quality one at its point of origin.

Shanmuga Priyan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd, Chennai, said the company was handling more than 40 lakh liters of milk per day in around 19 dairy plants spread across Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

He said these technologies would help the company in ensuring its consumers clean, safe and adulteration-free milk.

