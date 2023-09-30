Need for efficient waste mgmt system

The frequent practice of disposing of garbage in the open is posing a threat to the health of Faridabad residents. Due to faulty garbage collection, segregation and disposal, the residents have to bear with the foul smell. The municipal corporation should chalk out a plan for an efficient waste management system in the city. Keeping in view the Swachh Bharat Mission, cleanliness campaigns should also be organised to make the city residents aware about the ill-effects of dumping garbage in the open. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Selective recarpeting of roads

IT was encouraging to see Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurate the work of recarpeting of various rain-affected roads in Panchkula’s Sectors 7, 8, 9-16 and 16-17. However, a few roads in Sector 21 are still in a deplorable condition. These roads are dotted with potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters. The administration should ensure these roads are recarpeted at the earliest. Vinayak G, Panchkula

Heaps of trash near District Courts

IT is disappointing to see heaps of garbage lying along the roads near the District Courts in Ambala. Despite the administration receiving huge funds to maintain cleanliness in the city, there has been no improvement in the sanitation level here. The authorities concerned should earmark special dumping sites for every area to ensure an effective waste disposal system in the city. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

