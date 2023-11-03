Need ‘new engine’ govt, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Describing nine years of Khattar government as a story of incompetence, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said Haryana needed a new engine government and not “double-engine sarkaar”.

Addressing a press conference, he said the BJP-JJP government would have to answer on their election promises. “It should tell what happened to promises like MSP guarantee, bonus on MSP, old-age pension of Rs 5,100, Old Pension Scheme, pay scale equivalent to Punjab and construction of medical colleges in every district,” he said.

“As many as 2.02 lakh posts are vacant in government departments, but instead of recruitment, the government is facilitating paper leak and copying. Also, people from other states are getting preference,” he alleged.

“Haryana youth are being deliberately failed in recruitment for senior posts. The latest example is recruitment for HCS Allied. Only 61 candidates passed the main exam for 100 posts. Can’t Haryana youth, who can top UPSC exams, pass HCS exam? Majority of them have roll numbers of a particular series,” he said.

“Scams are being carried out in the name of recruitment. The Deputy Secretary, HPSC, was caught in the office with Rs 90 lakh in 2021. In 2018, five people were caught in the HSSC office on charges of tampering with results,” he alleged.

Attacking Union Minister Amit Shah’s Karnal rally, he claimed that teachers and other government employees had been forced to attend it.

He said as per an NCRB report, had increased in Haryana. “From 2014 to 2021, there has been an increase of 96.02% in the cases of crimes against Dalits. Due to increase in crime, investment has stopped coming into the state. As per an RBI report, Haryana stands at the bottom in terms of investment,” he added.

Appointed R’sthan observer

The Congress has appointed five special observers, including ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly poll. The Congress president also approved the proposal for the appointment of Mukul Wasnik, Jitendra Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil and Shakeel Ahmad Khan as observers with immediate effect, said an official communication from the party.

