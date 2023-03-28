'Need to accomplish nutritional security'

Karnal, March 27

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE)-cum-Director-General (DG), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, on Monday said milk was India’s largest agricultural commodity and every fourth rupee generated in the farm sector comes from milk.

Dr Pathak was at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) to deliver Dr D Sundaresan Memorial lecture on “Indian Agriculture in the AmritKaal Achievement and Aspirations”, and said India was not just food sufficient now but also a food surplus country.

“There is an impressive growth in basmati and wheat production. We are on the path of technological milestones in agriculture engineering and our research publications are the fourth largest in the world. More students are moving towards agriculture,” he added.

“There is a need to achieve not just food security, but also nutritional security for its large population and making agriculture more environment-friendly and sustainable,” he added. — TNS

