'Need to accomplish nutritional security'

Karnal, March 27
Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE)-cum-Director-General (DG), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, on Monday said milk was India’s largest agricultural commodity and every fourth rupee generated in the farm sector comes from milk.
Dr Pathak was at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) to deliver Dr D Sundaresan Memorial lecture on “Indian Agriculture in the AmritKaal Achievement and Aspirations”, and said India was not just food sufficient now but also a food surplus country.
“There is an impressive growth in basmati and wheat production. We are on the path of technological milestones in agriculture engineering and our research publications are the fourth largest in the world. More students are moving towards agriculture,” he added.
“There is a need to achieve not just food security, but also nutritional security for its large population and making agriculture more environment-friendly and sustainable,” he added. — TNS
Bajra lassi launched
- Dr Himanshu Pathak launched ‘bajra lassi’, a fermented beverage prepared by undergraduate students of the institute. The students will prepare the beverage under the experiential learning programme
- It is manufactured by mixing bajra flour with milk followed by processing, inoculating with appropriate lactic culture and fermenting to the desired acidity level. The fermented mass is mixed with potable water and optional additives are added
