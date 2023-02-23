Need to increase area under coarse cereals: Experts

Karnal, February 22
Renowned agricultural scientist Dr Rajendra Singh Paroda, chairman of Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), and former Director General of the ICAR, emphasised on increasing the area under coarse cereals plantation across the country as the Centre has declared the current year as “International Year of Millets”.
“Coarse cereals are healthy for human consumption and a supplement for several micro-elements such as iron, zinc and calcium. They are also rich in fibre content and should be included in our diet,” said Dr Paroda, who has also served as the chairman of the Haryana Kisan Ayog. He was chairing a function organised to mark the foundation day of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), here.
“With the help of farmer producer organisations, the area under coarse cereals will be increased, which will be beneficial for human, animal and soil health,” he said.
Appreciating the work done by the ICAR-IIWBR, he said within such a short time and with limited resources, the institute had done a good job. He told farmers about the importance of millets and encouraged them to grow these and include in their diet.
Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, outlined the success story of record wheat production by varieties developed by the institute.
