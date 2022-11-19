Need to map de-addiction centres: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today said that drug de-addiction centres needed to be mapped, as information was received that intoxicants were frequently made available at these places.

Mission teams ready Mission teams are being prepared from village-ward level to state level for drug prevention. These will trace drug addicts, enter their data in the mobile application, counsel such people and make efforts for their rehabilitation. — Shrikant Jadhav, Addl DGP, State Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula Publicise helpline The CM said the publicity of anti-drugs helpline number — 9050891508 — should be done at public places as well as on Haryana Transport buses.

“Therefore, all drug de-addiction centres in the state, whether government or those being run through non-government organisations, should be mapped and the data of the patients who come here for treatment should be analysed by conducting a survey by December 31,” he said.

He gave the instructions while presiding over the third meeting of the state-level committee of Narco Coordination Centre.

The CM said an anti-drugs helpline number —9050891508 — had also been issued. He directed that the publicity of this number should be done in public places as well as on Haryana Transport buses, so that the general public could be made aware about the number. He appealed to people to join the campaign and wherever information about drug smuggling or use of drugs was received, the police should be informed immediately about this.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, along with the police, the Health Department would also have to be strict and at the time of post-mortem, if drug overdose was found to be the cause of the death, it should be confirmed.

At the meeting, Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, made a presentation on the joint activities of Haryana and the NCB.