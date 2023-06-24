Need to rein in encroachments

SOME coconut sellers have encroached upon the area facing the town park at Madhya Marg in Panchkula. These illegal encroachers are immune to action as they are hand in glove with members of the Municipal Corporation staff and public representatives. The authorities concerned need to get a grip on the issue. Vipin Garg, panchkula

Safety gone to the dogs

THE The stray dog menace has become a matter of grave concern for the residents of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Elderly persons and defenceless children run the risk of getting bitten or mauled by strays when they step out of the house. The Municipal Corporation should rein in the stray dog menace at the earliest. Aman Kumar, Yamunanagar

Uncovered pothole a risk to commuters

THERE is a pothole on the road in front of House No. 76, Sector-4, that has been lying uncovered for more than the past six months; posing a threat to unsuspecting commuters, animals and children. Despite repeated complaints, the Municipal Corporation officials have been dragging their feet on the matter. The authorities concerned must have the pothole covered, in order to avert a possible mishap. DS Hooda, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNE

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]