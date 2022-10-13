 Need to take action against solvent supplier: Experts : The Tribune India

Need to take action against solvent supplier: Experts

Need to take action against solvent supplier: Experts


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, October 12

The investigations into Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ cough syrups which led to the closure of manufacturing on the firm’s premises on Tuesday have left many questions unanswered.

Despite it being a priority case, the results of the laboratory tests of syrups have not been revealed.

Unanswered questions

  • Who is the supplier of propylene glycol and what action has been taken against it?
  • Why other syrups produced by the same firm have not been recalled as these could be using the same propylene glycol under question?
  • Why laboratory report has been delayed?

The joint investigation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)’s two drug inspectors, and a senior drugs control officer of the Food and Drug Administration, Haryana, found that the firm “had not performed the quality testing of propylene glycol for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol”.

The batch No., manufacturer name, manufacturing date and expiry date were not found maintained on the purchase invoices of the excipients, including propylene glycol. Propylene glycol is used as a solvent for preparing cough syrups.

According to the WHO, toxic effects of the adulterant diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

First task should have been to catch supplier

The first task should have been to catch the supplier. It could have come from abroad or an Indian trader. The show-cause notice pointed out a number of deficiencies and 90% of the small-scale pharmaceutical industries would be having similar violations. —GL Singhal, Ex-state drug controller

As propylene glycol has been purchased from outside, the state regulator is tight-lipped over the name of the supplier and action against them.

The CDSCO is maintaining that the cough syrups in question were meant for export to The Gambia and were not sold in the country. But, as questions have been raised on the quality of propylene glycol, there is a possibility that it could have been used to make other syrups of the firm.

Public health activist and author of ‘The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India’, Dinesh S Thakur, tweeted, “While they (other syrups produced by the firm) may not be selling cough syrup under the names they exported it to The Gambia, they are likely selling cough-syrup in India…We found domestic trademark registrations for ‘Kof-Total’ (a syrup mentioned on the website of the firm) which likely means they are selling it in India.” He pointed out that ‘Macold Total’, another syrup, has a domestic trademark registration too.

He pointed that eight months after the first wave of deaths due to diethylene glycol poisoning in Jammu in 2020, a two-year-old child Radhika died after taking digital vision syrup sold under a different name. He called for the need to recall all syrups, manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, from India.

As of now, only Kerala has banned the sale of all drugs manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The show-cause notice issued to the firm revealed that it had not performed process validation and analytical method validation for the drug products (syrups) in question, added the notice.

It has also come out that propylene glycol, with a manufacturing date of September 2021 and an expiry date of September 2023, was used in the four syrups in question, but their expiry date has been mentioned as November 2024.

“The first task should have been to catch the supplier. It could have come from abroad or an Indian trader. The show-cause notice pointed out a number of deficiencies and 90 per cent of the small-scale pharmaceutical industries would be having similar violations,” said GL Singhal, former state drug controller of Haryana.

He added, “If the firm is producing other syrups too, same raw material could have been used there as well. Samples of all syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be taken for lab testing.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
World

Pakistan's ex-chief justice shot dead outside mosque in Balochistan

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season