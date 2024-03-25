‘Need to take urgent steps to tackle air quality crisis’

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 24

Citing the latest world air quality report, which ranks India as the third most polluted country globally, Director General of JCD Vidyapeeth Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating air quality. New Delhi remains notorious for having the worst air quality among capital cities, while Begusarai (Bihar) tops the list as the most polluted metropolitan area worldwide.

Dr Dhindsa highlighted that in 2023, Delhi recorded PM2.5 particulate matter levels of 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating a serious situation. This crisis extends nationwide, with 96 per cent Indians breathing air below WHO safety standards. Despite efforts such as banning old vehicles, addressing problems such as crop residue burning and industrial emissions remains crucial. Exposure to pollutants like PM2.5 leads to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and even premature death, while also impacting economy through rising healthcare costs and declining productivity.

He urged governments to formulate comprehensive policies focusing on emission reduction, emphasising the need for investment in clean technologies, strict enforcement of regulations, and public awareness campaigns. Individuals can contribute by using public transport and reducing energy consumption.

