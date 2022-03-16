Neeraj Chopra visits DAV school in Panipat

Panipat: The Olympian gold medalist, javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, visited DAV Public School in Panipat Thermal, to boost the morale of sports stars of the school. He interacted with sports coaches, took a round of school playgrounds and appreciated the sports faculty and infrastructure and applauded the school's contribution in the sports arena. He also emphasised on hard work in education and sports to achieve the goal in life. Ritu Dilbagi, school principal, welcomed the Olympian gold medalist.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...