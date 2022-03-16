Neeraj Chopra visits DAV school in Panipat

Panipat: The Olympian gold medalist, javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, visited DAV Public School in Panipat Thermal, to boost the morale of sports stars of the school. He interacted with sports coaches, took a round of school playgrounds and appreciated the sports faculty and infrastructure and applauded the school's contribution in the sports arena. He also emphasised on hard work in education and sports to achieve the goal in life. Ritu Dilbagi, school principal, welcomed the Olympian gold medalist.

#neeraj chopra