NEET paper leak: Main suspect worked at automobile company

Gurugram, June 28

Gangadhar Gunde, the main suspect and a common link between the other accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, and who has been living in Gurugram for the past 25 years, was working with an automobile company. He was also a member of the Savrjanki Ganesh Utsav Samiti. His involvement in the case has come as a shock to his acquaintances.

A native of Sangli, Maharashtra, Gunde lives in Laxman Vihar area and was allegedly in contact with some people from Bihar. It is unclear if they were students or agents. As per his wife, the Uttarakhand Police took him in custody on June 25.

“He is a sober person. I usually met him during Ganesh Utsav. I’m surprised to hear about the case,” said RK Rao, an acquaintance.

A senior police officer said the case was being investigated by a Central agency. “We have got no information yet about him or that he has been taken for questioning,” he added.

