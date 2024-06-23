NEET row: Congress locks BJP’s district office gate

Ambala, June 22
Congressmen led by All India Congress Committee secretary Chetan Chauhan today held a demonstration and locked the gate of BJP’s district office in Ambala City to mark their protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. The Congressmen took out a march from Sector 10 chowk to BJP’s party office in the City and raised slogans against the BJP government and ministers.
Along with the Congressmen, some students also participated in the protest and criticised the government.
A girl student, who participated in the protest, said “My hard work of two years has been wasted. The NTA and the Prime Minister has been silent on this issue. The accountability should be fixed and we will continue to protest till we get justice.”
Another student said, “The examination papers are getting leaked everywhere and the government is running away from its responsibility. The government should take some steps as it is linked with the future of students.”
After locking the gate, Congress leader Chetan Chauhan said, “The BJP government has been playing with the future of lakhs of students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used to boast about the NTA, has been silent and we will not tolerate such actions. We held a demonstration to wake up this corrupt government, and we will continue to protest to get justice for the students.”
