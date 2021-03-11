Neighbour held for raping class IV student in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 13
A 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident was arrested for allegedly raping a fourth class girl student living in his neighborhood. An FIR under POCSO Act has been registered at Badshahpur police station and the accused was produced in a city court today from where he was sent into judicial custody.
The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, who lives in the same building where the family of victim also lived. The crime was committed on Wednesday afternoon when the victim was alone at home. The accused barged into the room of victim and allegedly raped her.
“When I returned home, my 10-year-old daughter was weeping. She told me that the accused raped her after barging into home,” the mother of victim said in her complaint.
“We have nabbed the accused who confessed to the crime. He has been sent to judicial custody by a city court today,” said the investigating officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26 killed as massive fire engulfs three-storey building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi
Around 60-70 people rescued from the commercial building
Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind
Six persons arrested for providing logistic support to attac...
Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years
Fixed 5 year tenure then a cooling off for 3 years; assessme...
Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31
The summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June ...
Challenge to J-K delimitation: SC asks Centre, Jammu and Kashmir Administration, Election Commission to respond
Posts the matter for further hearing on August 30