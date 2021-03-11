Neighbour held for raping class IV student in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 13

A 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident was arrested for allegedly raping a fourth class girl student living in his neighborhood. An FIR under POCSO Act has been registered at Badshahpur police station and the accused was produced in a city court today from where he was sent into judicial custody.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, who lives in the same building where the family of victim also lived. The crime was committed on Wednesday afternoon when the victim was alone at home. The accused barged into the room of victim and allegedly raped her.

“When I returned home, my 10-year-old daughter was weeping. She told me that the accused raped her after barging into home,” the mother of victim said in her complaint.

“We have nabbed the accused who confessed to the crime. He has been sent to judicial custody by a city court today,” said the investigating officer.