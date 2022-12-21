'Neki ki Deewar' inaugurated in Ambala City

Ambala, December 20

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni today inaugurated a “Neki ki Deewar” near Sewa Sadan in Ambala City to provide warm clothes and blankets to the poor and needy. She even distributed clothes arranged by the district Red Cross Society on the occasion.

DC Priyanka Soni said, “The winter season is here, and to ensure relief from winter chills, the “neki ki deewar” has been set up for the poor. We will appeal to the public to donate warm clothes, new or spare, to help the destitute get through winters. The DC also inspected the night shelter set up at Sewa Sadan. Red Cross secretary Vijay Laxmi said necessary arrangements for 25 persons have been made at the Sewa Sadan night shelter and two buses parked outside Ambala Cantt railway station have been converted into night shelters.

#Ambala