NEP-based courses received well

Hisar: Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, said the university was getting a good response to the newly introduced courses as nearly 3,100 applications had been received for admission to undergraduate programmes and 1,650 for admission to postgraduate programmes till today. The V-C said the last date to apply was June 26. He said all new courses started by the university were as per the present demand of the industry and the market and were employment-oriented, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university has also implemented the NEP at its affiliated colleges. Professor Bishnoi said a total of 89 programmes were being run in the university. There were 48 undergraduate programmes, out of which admission were being done by the university itself for 34 programmes and 3,100 applications were received for admission to 1,500 seats in these courses so far. Similarly, 1,600 applications were received for admissions to 1,300 seats in 41 postgraduate programmes.

College gets Green Initiative Award

Yamunanagar: The Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, was honoured with the Best Green Initiative Award 2024-25 in the event of District Environment Championship Awards 2024-2025. The award was given by the National Edu Trust of India under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India. The prestigious award recognises the commendable effort of the college towards environment sustainability and conservation. Participation in this championship not only provides an opportunity for recognition, but also foster a spirit of sustainable consciousness among all stake holders. The award recognises those institutions that demonstrate leadership in promoting sustainable practices and foster a culture of environment responsibility among students and faculty members.

students selected for internship

Sonepat: The GVM Girls College signed an MoU with the Airport Authority of India, under which three girl students of the college have been selected to intern at the Airport Authority. Head of the institution, Dr OP Paruthi and Principal Dr Manjula Spah congratulated the selected students for their remarkable feat. Dr Praveen Sharma, Dean of BBA, said the Airport Authority of India has opened its doors to provide various types of facilities to the college under the agreement. Under the MoU, agreements have been made for organising internships, research work, industrial visits, seminars and workshops. Indian Aviation Academy has entered into an agreement with BCCA and DGCA under the joint venture.

