'Nest man' trains MDU students at spring fest

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 3

Students, faculty members and other staffers of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak got an opportunity to learn nest making from noted environmentalist Rakesh Khatri, popularly known as the “nest man” of India. Khatri, who was especially invited for the “Rang Bahaar” spring flower festival organised on the MDU campus, trained the university students, teachers and employees in the art of nest making.

Concerned with the decrease in sparrow population in urban India, Khatri established Eco Roots Foundation for teaching people how to make and install sparrow-nests at their homes. Khatri has made more than 2.5 lakh nests so far. A Limca Book record-holder for the maximum numbers of handmade nests and workshops, Khatri is also a proud recipient of the International Green Apple Award in the House of Commons for best practice on sparrow conservation, London, and a national award for best performance with children through innovative and traditional methods.

A resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi, Khatri says he makes nests with jute, wood and empty tetra-packs of fruit juices etc. He also trains the students of different states in nest making. “It feels good when sparrows adopt nests made by us as their home. Getting feedback from students about the nests made by them being inhabited by birds is very satisfying and keeps me going,” he states. “He has not only provided shelter to many sparrows, but also trains students in nest making. We look forward to making nests and taking his mission of sparrow conservation ahead,” said Krishan, a student of MA (Yoga) at the MDU.