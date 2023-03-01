Net suspended in 3 blocks of Bharatpur

Gurugram, February 28
After Nuh, the Bharatpur administration has suspended Internet in three blocks. The Internet services will be suspended for next 48 hours till March 2 in Kama, Sikri and Pahadi blocks of the district.
The move comes in the wake of simmering tension and ongoing protests in the area seeking justice for Nasir and Junaid. The duo were allegedly abducted and set ablaze by cow vigilantes in Loharu, Bhiwani, on February 16.
As per the orders, some people are allegedly misusing social media to create unrest through fake news and rumours. To avoid a volatile situation in the district, Internet has been suspended. Sources claim the move comes in the wake of a protest call being given asking all Meos to reach Bharatpur and ‘snatch’ justice for their ‘slain brothers’.
SP Shyam Singh and local MLA Zaheeda Khan are in the line of fire. People are taking to roads seeking immediate removal of Singh and the resignation of Khan.
