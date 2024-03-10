Never discriminated against Nuh: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 9

In his first public rally in Nuh after the 2023 riots, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today pulled out all the stops to woo Meo voters, even as the district simmers with strong anti-BJP sentiment.

Trying to sooth the public sentiments for being allegedly ignored in the state budget, Khattar went ahead announcing developmental projects worth Rs 700 crore for district, including financial aid for madrasas.

Gurukuls and madrasas would receive financial assistance upon registration with the Haryana School Education Board, he said.

Those gurukuls/ madrasas opting for modern education through the Haryana School Education Board will receive Rs 2 lakh per year for 50-80 children, Rs 3 lakh for 81-100 children, Rs 5 lakh for 101-200 children, and Rs 7 lakh per year for above 200 enrollments.

Additionally, the chief minister virtually offered job to 1,504 local youth for teaching positions under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam (HKRN). Urging people not to fall in trap of “misleading allegations”, Khattar said the BJP never discriminated against the area unlike previous governments. “For them you were just a vote bank, but we adhered to fundamental principle of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ and never biased in development,” said Khattar.

In addition to unveiling a statute of Meo hero Hasan Khan Mewati and announcing inclusion of his tale of valour in school curriculum, he announced establishment of a research chair in the name of Hasan Khan Mewati in Nuh Medical College.

Other announcements include establishment of 18 tube wells worth Rs 2 crore, Rs 10 crore for setting up a veterinary polyclinic, Rs 18 crore for micro projects under irrigation and solar energy, Rs 43 crore for construction and widening of a bridge along Gurgaon Canal and other rehabilitation works, Rs 64 crore for beautification and restoration of 33 ponds, establishment of 20 e-libraries, establishment of additional section of Nuh Secretariat and PWD Guest House.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for construction of chambers at the District Bar Association, Nuh.

