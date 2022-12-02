New AatmaNirbhar textile policy gets nod

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The Haryana Government today approved the new Haryana AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25. The estimated budget for the policy is Rs 1,500 crores with capping for capital incentive cases.

This policy and related schemes will come into operation from the date of its notification and shall remain in force for a period of three years.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of Council of Ministers held under the leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar today. The new policy will supersede the previous Haryana Textile Policy 2019. The policy aims to promote value-added textile activities with suitable policy interventions to harness the potential of the entire textile value chain in the state.

The government spokesperson said the “Haryana AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25” aimed to foster an ecosystem of self-reliance and innovation.

He added that it also provideed an impetus for diversification of Haryana’s textile industry to the ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ category blocks and on the promotion of the sunrise sector within textile i.e., technical textiles, circular economy, open-end spinning, etc. and support setting up textile parks in the state.

It also targets to support the industry, adopt world-class state-of-the-art technology in conformity with the environment and social standards, encourage the industry to innovate, develop new designs, diversify and enhance value addition and facilitate and promote sunrise sectors such as technical textiles in the critical areas such as defence, automobiles, construction, etc, said the government in a press statement.