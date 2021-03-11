New block for Shri Krishna Museum in Kurukshetra to increase footfall

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 6

To increase the footfall at Shri Krishna Museum, district authorities, with the support of the Centre, have planned to get a new block constructed at the museum and display the ‘India of Mahabharata times’.

An official said: "We have rare archaeological artefacts. The museum has the potential to attract tourists from across the world as it is the only exclusive museum dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is a big project."

Madan Mohan Chhabra, secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, said: "The board has been making efforts to increase the footfall. We are planning to send a proposal to the Union Tourism Minister. He had asked for one last year."

Thousands of tourists visit Kurukshetra, but very few visit the museum as it lacks new attractions. The museum has been registering a footfall of less than 1,000 people a day as it hasn’t been able to add new attractions since 2012.

Currently, the museum houses nine galleries spread over three buildings, which display the artefacts representing Lord Krishna in his different avatars, archaeological artefacts, paintings, sculptures and multimedia gallery.

An official said the museum was founded in 1987 and inaugurated in 1991. “There is a need to bring new components on a regular basis, the museum should get at least two new blocks, a permanent craft bazaar and organise exhibitions to attract visitors,” he added.

Rajendra Rana, supervisor of the museum, said: “There is a plan to construct the fourth block of the museum and showcase ‘India of Mahabharata times’.

There were three categories of states — one who allied with the Pandavas, second who allied with the Kauravas and the third who remained neutral. “We aim to showcase the role and history of all such states and kings, who were associated with the Mahabharata,” the official said.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board: said: “The board has been making efforts to increase the footfall at the museum. The matter was discussed before the Union Tourism Minister during his visit to Kurukshetra last year. He had then asked the board to send the Centre a proposal. We are planning to send one soon.”

