New cane variety identified

Karnal, October 18
A new variety of sugarcane, Co-16030, also known as Karan-16, has been identified in the 34th meeting of the All India Co-ordinated Research Project (AICRP) on sugarcane at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow, three days back. The variety has been developed by scientists of ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal.
Named Co-16030
- Co-16030, also known as Karan-16, has been developed by scientists of the ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal
- The variety is a good combination of high cane yield, commercial cane sugar and red rot resistance. It attains maturity in the 12th month
As per the scientists, trials of this mid-late group variety were conducted at nine different locations of the North West Zone of the country from 2019-20 to 2021-22. After observing success, it was identified. They claimed that it would be released soon and will be available for farmers.
The variety is a good combination of high cane yield, commercial cane sugar and red rot resistance. It attains maturity in the 12th month.
“Co-16030 is a cross variety which has a good commercial cane sugar yield as well as cane yield. The commercial cane sugar yield of this variety is 11.96 tonnes per hectare in North West Zone, while the cane yield is 94.97 tonnes per hectare,” said Dr SK Pandey, Head of the Regional Centre.
The average sucrose percentage of this variety in the AICRP trials was 17.90, which is superior in comparison to the other varieties, he added.
“In plug method of inoculation, Co-16030 showed disease resistance for red rot pathogen, yellow leaf disease. It was also rated as the least susceptible for shoot borer, top borer and stalk borer,” said Dr Pandey.
He claimed that this variety might serve as a suitable substitute for the existing check varieties in the mid-late groups like CoS-767, CoPant 97222, and Co-0501.
