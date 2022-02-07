New Civil Hospital building proposal pending for 2 years

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 6

Although there is requirement of a well-equipped government hospital in Hisar, the higher authorities have yet to finalise suitable land for its proposed new building. The present building of the Civil Hospital is short of space due excessive footfall of patients. On an average 1,500 patients visit the hospital OPD.

The existing building cannot be expanded due to restrictions of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The hospital building is located within the periphery of the ASI protected Hisar-E-Firoza Fort. The Civil Hospital is built on around 20 acres. The first block of the hospital was built in 1957 and the second block in 1974.

The second Covid wave and later outbreak of dengue exposed the space crunch at the hospital and the need for better government health facilities in the district. Hisar recorded the highest number of deaths due to Covid in the first and second wave.

During his visit to Hisar today, the Health Minister, Anil Vij, also directed district officials to identify land at the earliest so that a new building of the Civil Hospital could be constructed.

“A state-of-art hospital will be constructed in Hisar as soon as land is earmarked for its building,” he told mediapersons here today.

Sources in the administration sources, however, maintained there was a proposal for a multi-specialty hospital spread over 70 acres. “Three places have been earmarked for the new hospital building. But the higher authorities have not given a nod for any of these sites,” an official said.

The sources said they need 70 acres for the project, which includes a Civil Hospital and TB Hospital. Three proposed sites include land of the Government livestock farm, the land near the BSF camp on the Sirsa road, the HSVP land in Sector 16-17 and the government land near airport roundabout on the Delhi Bypass.