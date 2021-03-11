New directions for registration of contractual staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Haryana Government has issued new directions for the registration of persons seeking contractual appointment on the portal of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

A government order stated that the officials seeking re-employment after retirement would not have to be registered on the HKRN portal now.

“The re-employment after retirement shall be governed by instructions issued by the Chief Secretary,” an order said.

Similarly, the employees working as officer for part-time job for less than six hours a day are also excluded from HFRN’s portal.

The IT personnel, including those engaged through HARTRON, whose jobs are specified by the government on HKRN portal, will also be engaged through this portal.

Besides, where the minimum wages of a job role admissible at the time of first entry are equal or less than Rs 30,000, the same will be registered on the portal. —