New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

The site selected for dumping and recycling waste near Sotai village in Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 30

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has finally finalised a new site for dumping the waste produced in the city. The new site is located in Sotai, one of the 24 villages that were brought under the MCF last year.

Stir will be launched

A letter in opposition of the plant has been submitted to the authorities concerned. An agitation will be launched if it isn’t scrapped. — Dinesh Kumar, Former Sarpanch, Sotai

Spread across 30 acres

The work of setting up the plant has started. A tender for construction of boundary wall around 30 acre in Sotai village has been released. Padam Bhushan, Executive engineer, MCF

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the MCF to look for alternative locations after the present site at Bandhwari village reached its capacity. The authorities concerned were even facing difficulties to process waste and set up a waste-to-energy power plant at Bandhwari.

Now, the MCF has started the process of infrastructure construction at Sotai. A source in the civic body said a tender had been released for the construction of a boundary wall around the site. It would cost Rs 65 lakh, he added.

Executive Engineer of the MCF Padam Bhushan said, “The work on setting up the plant has started. A tender for the construction of boundary wall around 30 acre in Sotai village has been released.”

Another official claimed that the waste processing plant, for which Rs 6.5 crore was earmarked, would be equipped with waste segregation and recycling facilities. “The new plant will be made according to the NGT norms. The NGT had directed the MCF to ensure waste disposal in a scientific manner, ensuring 100 per cent recycling and no adverse impact on the environment,” he added.

However, residents of Sotai and neighbouring villages — Chandawali, Machhgar, Dayalpur, Sahupura, Malerna, Bhatpura and Shahpur — have raised a banner of revolt against the project. Representatives of these villages have passed a resolution, demanding the project to be scrapped. They claimed that the project would pollute the surroundings.

Dinesh Kumar, a former sarpanch of Sotai, said the residents were not taken into confidence regarding the project. “A letter in opposition to the plant has been submitted to the authorities concerned. An agitation will be launched if it isn’t scrapped. A marriage hall, and two schools are located in the vicinity of the site,” he said. Earlier, the attempts to set up such a plant in Sector 74 and at two spots near Pali village were also met with stiff opposition, resulting in the suspension of the proposals, a senior official of the MCF said.

