New feature in govt portal to enhance transparency

May 7

The Haryana Government will introduce a new feature on the Haryana-eSamiksha portal to enable administrative secretaries and heads of department to monitor the follow-up actions taken on decisions made at their meetings and presentations.

This was discussed at a meeting led by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, along with officials of the Human Resource Department and National Informatics Centre.

Real-time online system The new feature will enhance the monitoring and tracking of important decisions made at meetings and presentations, thereby increasing accountability and transparency in the administrative processes

Haryana-eSamiksha is a real-time online system designed to monitor follow-up actions taken on decisions made during presentations by administrative secretaries and heads of department. The system can also be configured to review the follow-up actions from other meetings, if necessary.

Kaushal said the portal would provide updates on file number, meeting date, chairperson, meeting description and other documents such as the minutes of a meeting, which can be accessed by officials of the departments concerned. Additionally, the portal facilitates the automatic tracking of action points, proposals, issues, projects, schemes, and targets, starting from online submission to compliance.

