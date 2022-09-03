New guidelines for income certificates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The Haryana Government has issued new instructions regarding issuing income certificates through SARAL Portal. According to a circular issued by the Chief Secretary today, “No government department of Haryana shall obligate any resident of the state to submit income-related proof documents if he/she provides Parivar Pehchan Number (PPN) and his/her income is marked as verified in the family information data repository (FIDR).”

With the verified information related to PPN available in FIDR, it is now possible to issue an income certificate over the counter through the Saral Portal. An income certificate will be issued to eligible residents on the provision of PPN through the SARAL Portal https://saralharyana.gov.in facsimile signed by ADC-cum-DCRIO (ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer).