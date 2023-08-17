New Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor takes over

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Appointed as the new Director General of Police, Haryana, here today, 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, who took charge at the police headquarters at Panchkula, listed redress of public grievances, protection of “vulnerable groups” and establishing the credibility of the police in the eyes of the public as his top priorities.

Addressing a press conference, Kapoor said that while there would be zero tolerance to corruption in keeping with the Haryana Government’s motto, good work would be rewarded. Stating that policing would be made more responsive and greater transparency in police working would be ensured, he said, “We will work out a mechanism to redress public grievances whether these are against the police or any other department. Also, vulnerable groups like women, children, economically weaker sections, senior citizens and minorities will take precedence in our priority list. We will draft a plan to make society safer for women,” he stated.

He also stressed on training of police personnel, strengthening of the narcotics wing to check the growing menace of drugs and minced no words in underlining that there would be no place for criminal elements and crime.

“We will work on developing the faith of the public in the police so that information can flow to us since the police alone cannot be everywhere,” Kapoor remarked, adding that a lot of work also needs to be done when it comes to the welfare of police personnel.

Kapoor’s appointment comes six days after the UPSC empanelment committee met and shortlisted three IPS officers — Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989 batch) and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (1990 batch) — for the post of DGP, Haryana.

Kapoor was presently posted as DG, Vigilance, and was the front-runner for the post. His selection was imminent from the day the selection process was set rolling.

Appointed the state’s first CID chief in the BJP government when the party came to power in 2014, he continues to enjoy the confidence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and was given a free hand to rein in corruption.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor who took charge from PK Agarwal, was given a guard of honour by police personnel.

