New hockey Astroturf in Gurugram

Chandigarh, March 24
Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said soon a new AstroTurf for hockey will be set up at the Nehru Stadium in Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 9.40 crore. This work will be completed in 2022-23.
In a message issued here today, he said apart from the hockey AstroTurf in Gurugram, the government was also taking steps to promote sports in Nuh. To facilitate players, new grounds with modern facilities for multi-games would be set up, where the land would be made available by panchayats or institutions. Apart from this, the government is also planning to build new multi-game tracks in Hodal and Palwal. —
