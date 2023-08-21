New industrial township to come up in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 20

In a major boost to industrial ecosystem of Faridabad, the Haryana Government will soon establish an industrial township in Mothuka village, which falls under the Tigaon Assembly constituency. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the initiative would generate employment opportunities for the youth of the Faridabad-Palwal region.

Addressing a public gathering at Mohana village, Dushyant Chautala said the state government is devoted to public welfare and envisions transformative development. He slammed the previous Congress government for neglecting the interests of the people. “During the Congress rule, 73,000 acres of farmers’ land was sold to private builders at low prices. However, the present government ensures to protect farmers’ interests. Payments for crops and compensation are directly transferred into farmers’ accounts in a timely manner,” he said.

He said compensation for crop damage will be disbursed to farmers before September 15. Additionally, a new policy has been finalised for flood-affected farmers, entitling them to one-third of the sand brought by the Yamuna during floods while the government will retain two-third.

