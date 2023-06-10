New module to help expedite police verification of employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

To streamline operations, minimise delays and ensure a smoother and faster completion of the appointment process, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government has decided to introduce a new module on the Human Resources Management System application (HRMS) to update the police verification of newly recruited employees.

The Chief Secretary stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding creation of module for police verification of newly recruited employees of Group A, B, C and D using the HRMS system here recently. He directed the officials of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Haryana, to ensure the implementation of this module within two weeks.

Kaushal said the objective of the module is to streamline the process of police verification and ensure its completion in a more efficient and a timely manner. By integrating the system with the HRMS, the government aims to expedite the issuance of appointment orders and facilitate the prompt filling of vacant posts.

He also clarified that the current process of police verification and clearance, particularly regarding the verification of antecedents, often takes a lot of time and this leads to delay in the issuance of appointment orders and subsequent filling of vacant positions.