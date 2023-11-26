New Nari Niketan building inaugurated in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated the new building of the state’s lone Nari Niketan, also known as the Government North Defense Home.

The building has been constructed here at a cost of Rs 6.54 crore under the Karnal Smart City initiative. It was earlier running from a building that was in a dilapidated condition and did not have adequate space.

Haryana to submit fresh data on govt schools The Chief Minister has said the government will provide the court with fresh data on the prevailing situation in government schools.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had slammed the state government for lack of amenities, including room shortage, electricity, toilets and even drinking water in public schools and imposed Rs 5 lakh costs.

Interacting with the media on Saturday, Khattar said an old affidavit of May had been taken into consideration while there had been several improvements in the last six months.

Responding to a query on Jind school sexual harassment case, the CM said the government had taken strict cognisance of the matter and put the principal behind bars.

Khattar said several buildings were being constructed, along this one, under the Smart City project on six acres. He said Nari Niketan was established to provide shelter to helpless women. He added plans were underway for the construction of a working women’s hostel on the premises.

The new four-storey building of Nari Niketan is equipped with consultation rooms, dormitories, dining room, kitchen, library, classrooms, computer lab, training room, recreation room as well as paramedical facilities for women who are physically and mentally challenged. Office spaces, toilets, a visitor room, a store room and other amenities are also available for the office staff.

It is pertinent to mention here that the organisation has successfully reintegrated around 200 women into their families.

The institution currently houses 25 women and girls, including four from Bangladesh. Two women with mental illnesses have also been admitted on court orders.

Besides, nine of the admitted women are disabled, two have been placed under court orders for security reasons while six missing women are also residing here.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar