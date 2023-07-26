New police station in Gurugram for mining, construction cases

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, July 25
A separate police station has been set up in Gurugram for complaints related to the violation of building norms, illegal mining, overloading, the Electricity Act, Excise Act, Motor Vehicles Act and Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.
Such police stations, in fact, were already operational in eight districts — Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Rewari and Rohtak — on June 30. However, they had been established for the Irrigation and Electricity departments. All these police stations have now been re-designated as Haryana State Enforcement Bureau Police Stations.
Since July 17, the date on which the police station in Gurugram got functional, 41 cases have been registered under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. Around 60 cops under the supervision of a DSP have been deployed at this police station in Sushant Lok Phase 2.
The Department of Town and Country Planning has already recommended the registration of FIRs against 100 property owners in DLF Phases 1 and 2, Sushant Lok Phases 1 and 2 and South City Phases 1 and 2 for violating building norms and using their properties for commercial purposes without permission from the authorities concerned. A total of 42 FIRs have been registered against offenders, including a fresh FIR registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.
District Town Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav said the setting up of a separate police station will make the department’s operations effective.
“Our dedicated teams are working to curb the violation of building norms, illegal mining, overloading and other Acts,” said Karan Goel, SP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau.
