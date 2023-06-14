New policy soon for boundary walls, sheds in veggie markets

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that a new policy would be formulated for the construction and repair of boundary walls, sheds, gates and cleaning arrangements etc in vegetable markets across the state.

Other announcements Market fee, Haryana Rural Development Fund rate to be charged in vegetable markets across the state will be fixed outright

Policy on cards to shift govt warehouses outside cities across the state

Govt to give 1.25% handling charges to arhtiyas on purchase of crops by Nafed

Under the policy, a committee would be formed with arhtiyas as part of it. Some amount would be made available to the committee from the market fees so that the committee could get the works of the market done at its level.

He was addressing a ‘Vyapari sammelan’ organised at Kaithal through video-conferencing. Khattar said the market fee and the Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) rate to be charged in vegetable markets across the state would now be fixed outright. The bill to amend the rules related to this had been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. At present, the rate of 2 per cent market fee and 2 per cent HRDF was applicable. Considering the demand of the arhtiyas, the government had decided to do it outright, he added.

Khattar also said that shops in Kaithal’s transport nagar were sold to traders as per the policy by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). However, today traders were not able to sell their shops further due to some terms and conditions in the policy. “Realising the difficulty of the traders, the government has decided that a new policy will be formulated for such traders and they will be given relaxation in the rules so that they are able to sell their shops.”

The CM said a policy was also being formulated to shift government warehouses built in cities across the state outside the city. He also announced the extension of the “Vivadon ka Samadhan” Yojana for a period of one year to settle the ongoing disputes related to shops in mandis.