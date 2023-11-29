New portal to help dept curb mining menace

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamuanagar, November 28

The Mines and Geology Department has found a way to curb illegal mining with the help of a newly developed portal — Haryana Mines and Geology Information System (HMGIS).

The new portal, HMGIS, was launched about two months ago in the state, but it is expected to become functional on December 1. It has replaced the old e-ravaana portal.

The weighing bridge of every stone crusher, screening plant, mining quarry and mineral dealer licence, obtained by any person to undertake mining-related work, is mandatory to be connected with the new portal, which will not issue transit pass until the vehicle is weighed standing on the weighing bridge.

Therefore, the new system will put a brake on the possibility of issuance of fake e-transit passes. Sources said several ambiguities were noticed in the old e-ravaana portal system, including issuance of fake e-transit passes, causing huge loss to government revenue in terms of royalty and sales tax. The new portal, HMGIS, has been developed to overcome these malpractices .

According to information, the location of lease area with an approved GPS location of the boundary pillars, proposed annual quantity of production of mineral, copy of environmental clearance, consent to operate and other information are being uploaded on the new portal. Further, the photos of the vehicles (involved in transportation of mining minerals) along with registration number are also being uploaded on the portal. As per available information, the weighing bridges of the mining quarries and the stone crushers are being mapped together.

“After entering the details of the mineral type, quantity, vehicle number, time of dispatch etc, an OTP will be sent to the owner of the lease/crusher for the issuance of e-transit pass,” said a source. The source further said after connecting the weighing bridge with the new portal, the owners of stone crushers and screening plants would be able to sell the quantity of mining minerals they had purchased.

Om Dutt Sharma, Mining Officer, Yamunanagar, said there were about 450 stone crushers and screening plants and 10 mining quarries in the district. He said the work of uploading information related to those units was being done on the new portal.

Lacunae fixed

