New postings for 3 HCS officers

Chandigarh, March 16
The government today issued new postings to an IAS officer and three HCS officers. A Sreenivas has been appointed Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, CEO of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority and CEO of GMDA. Mahabir Prasad is CEO, Zila Parishad, and CEO of DRDA, Mahendragarh, in addition to his duties, while Pradeep Ahlawat is MD, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Palwal. Navdeep Singh is Joint Director (Admn), Higher Education.
