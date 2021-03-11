New Haryana Congress team meets Rahul, to strengthen party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The recently appointed Haryana Congress team, led by state president Udai Bhan and accompanied by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday and assured quick action in the state to strengthen the party organisation and raise people’s issues.

The meeting, at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, saw the attendance of AICC Haryana in charge Vivek Bansal, and newly appointed Haryana Congress working presidents Shruti Chaudhary, Jitendra Bhardwaj, Ramkishan Gurjar and Suresh Gupta. After the meeting, Hooda said this was the first meeting of the newly appointed state leaders with Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi has asked everyone to unite and work together on issues of public interest. We will be following the party’s Udaipur declaration line of mass contact to expose the failures of the BJP government,” Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly said.

Bansal said the Haryana office-bearers had assured full dedication to duty in their meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Udai Bhan said taking the organisation to the grassroots would be his priority over the next three months.