New terminal for 50 electric buses soon in Karnal

Karnal, December 20

The Haryana Roadways is taking a step towards green mobility by building a bus terminal exclusively for electric buses with charging stations at Sector 12 in Karnal.

The new e-terminal near Jat Dharamshala will reduce air pollution and fuel consumption, as well as provide better connectivity and comfort to commuters, officials said.

It will be the third bus stand in the city after old bus stand at the centre of the city and the new bus stand on Indri Road.

The proposed e-terminal will be spread on three acres of land, and will have all modern facilities such as waiting lounge, cafeteria, toilets and CCTV cameras, an official said.

A budget of Rs 2.33 crore has already been sanctioned for the project, out of which the Karnal depot has deposited Rs 56 lakh for the power connection. An additional demand of Rs 60 lakh has also been raised by the UHBVN for the power connection, which will be deposited soon. The work on terminal is likely to start in March, the official said.

“The Karnal depot will soon receive 50 electric buses under PM e-bus service. Such buses will run on battery and reduce pollution and fuel cost, for which this e-terminal will be constructed,” said Kuldeep Singh, GM of Haryana Roadways Karnal depot.

Each bus can ply for around 200 km after being charged once, and these buses will ply in a radius of around 30 km to provide fast transport service to passengers, said the GM.

He also said electric buses will be cheaper to operate and maintain than diesel buses, and will also generate employment opportunities for local youth. It will also have a dedicated team of technicians and engineers to ensure the smooth functioning of the charging stations and the electric buses, he said.

On the other hand, advocates raised concern about reduction of land in Sector 12 adjacent to their chambers. Advocate Harish Arya, former vice president of Karnal Bar Association, said they welcome the step of the construction of the e-terminal, but keeping in view the expansion of the judicial complex as well as multi-storey parking and construction of lawyers’chambers, the government should reserve the remaining land between the lawyers’ chambers and proposed e-terminal.

