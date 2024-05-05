New textbooks of maths to develop students’ interest

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 4

To generate interest among students in mathematics, textbooks are being prepared in a new way by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Twenty-two experts are preparing the content of the books, keeping in mind the four-block template.

In the first phase, the experts will prepare content for classes I and II, and then books for classes III to VIII. The new textbooks will be used in academic session 2025-26. SCERT Director Sunil Bajaj said the focus had been on a four-block approach. Picture stories had been included for introduction, practice and assessment of concepts. In addition to teaching skills, the chapters included activities that children could do alone, in groups, or with someone to help them.

“Opportunities to practice skills are included in all chapters in the form of projects and practice questions. Games and activities will be presented in all chapters. The books for classes I and II will be ready by June,” he said.

After June, they would work on books for classes III to VIII.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram