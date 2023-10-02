New transfer policy for college teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

The state government has rolled out a new online transfer policy for government college teachers, under which assistant and associate professors with good results and research publications will have an edge over their counterparts.

A teacher falling in the “performance category” can get a maximum of 23 points, out of a total of 100 marks. The length of service in this category accounted for 10 marks, while the teacher’s results in the university examinations in the past three years will get him/her nine marks. Research papers in peer-reviewed and UGC-listed journals will fetch an additional four marks.

Meanwhile, the age of the teachers will be the first and deciding parameter on their claim against a vacancy, as it would have a weightage of a maximum of 57 marks.

The parameters under the “special category” will carry a maximum of 20 points. The teachers can avail 20 marks under such criteria as being a widow, widower, divorced, specially-abled and parents of differently-abled children. “Couple cases” will also be considered under this category.

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government had come out with a transparent online transfer policy to provide a level-playing field to all teachers to work in different parts of the state.

“The college teachers joining the department on repatriation from the Chandigarh Administration, other states and other state government departments where they were on deputation, will be posted in any government college having workload or vacancy. However, these teachers will compulsorily participate in the next transfer drive, irrespective of the length of their tenure in the colleges where they were posted upon repatriation from deputation,” the policy said.