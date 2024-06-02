 New transformers installed to tackle surge in power demand : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • New transformers installed to tackle surge in power demand

New transformers installed to tackle surge in power demand

In Mahendragarh district, consumption rises by 12 lakh units per day over last year’s figures

New transformers installed to tackle surge in power demand

A cooler installed to keep the transformer cool in Narnaul town. Photo: Sumit Tharan



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 1

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has installed 20 new transformers in the city to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers in this scorching heat.

The district has recorded an unprecedented surge of 12 lakh units in power consumption per day as compared to the last year. The increasing use of air conditioners and coolers by locals to beat the heat is the reason. Mahendragarh had registered the highest temperature at 48.5 degrees Celsius across the state four days ago.

“The power demand was 48 lakh units per day in the district in summer season last year but it has shot up to 60 lakh units per day, forcing us to use coolers for keeping transformers cool as the temperature has soared considerably in the past fortnight. The fear of technical snags in the transformers looms large in the condition of high temperature,” said Ranjan Rao, Superintending Engineer (SE), DHBVN, in Narnaul.

He maintained that a total of 20 new transformers with a capacity of 200 KV were being installed in the district to distribute the power load for uninterrupted electricity supply. As Narnaul city is consuming the highest electricity in the district these days, the maximum number of (12) transformers would be installed there, five would be installed in Mahendragarh and three in the Nangal Choudhary area.

“The rising demand for electricity is being managed comfortably. Power supply is cut only if any fault developed in the transformers and lines,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, local residents claim an unscheduled electricity cut is being imposed in Narnaul city for the past two days while the supply was smooth earlier.

“Electricity supply was earlier not disconnected despite high temperature in the district, but the issue of power cut has started haunting locals for the past two days. Electricity supply was cut yesterday while the situation is the same today as well,” said Satish, a Narnaul resident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta held a review meeting of officials of various departments in Narnaul and directed the officers concerned to make adequate arrangements for water not only for humans but also for animals and birds. She instructed officials to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in any village.

