New VC for Ashoka University

Sonepat: Professor Somak Raychaudhury, an eminent Indian astrophysicist and director at Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), has been appointed the vice-chancellor of Ashoka University. The founding Vice-Chancellor Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee said, “I am delighted to see Professor Somak Raychaudhury take over as the vice-chancellor.” Professor Raychaudhury said, “It is an honour to take over as the Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University. I look forward to working with the faculty, students, administrators and partners to help the university evolve into India’s best university.”