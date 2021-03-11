New version of e-office by October says Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today said that the work of forwarding government files through e-office was going on. He said to bring more transparency, a new version 7 of the e-office would be made available by October to ensure that no delay was caused in any work.

Kaushal said this while presiding over a review meeting regarding the implementation of the e-office process here today.

The Chief Secretary said the new version of e-Office 7 could be accessed on tablets and iPad also and in this, multiple documents could be opened simultaneously.

Besides, the facility of speech to text and paragraph referencing feature would also be available in this version. There would be the facility to work in both Hindi and English languages.

He said with the implementation of the e-office, the entire working of the government offices would be made paperless. So far, e-office has been implemented in 146 departments, boards and corporations of the state.

The Chief Secretary said there were more than 32,000 e-Office users. He said 75 per cent of the work of the Finance Department and 61 per cent of work of the Office of the Chief Secretary was being done through e-office.