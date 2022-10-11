Newborn's body found in canal

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 10

The body of a newborn was recovered from a canal in Shahdwa village of the district on Sunday night. The police took the body to the Civil Hospital for the postmortem examination.

The police said they received information about a body floating in water near a bridge at the Siwani canal in Shahdwa village.

A helper on duty at the canal informed the police, after which they took out the body from the canal.

The police have registered a case in this regard and started probe.